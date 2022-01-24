Firefighters battle blaze at downtown L.A. high rise building

LAFD Capt. Erik Scott shared this photo of a downtown L.A. building where a fire was reported Jan. 24, 2021.

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out on the ground floor of a multi-story, high rise building in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning.

The fire erupted shortly before 8:30 a.m. at 255 S. Grand Ave., inside a restaurant that had been undergoing renovation, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire officials said they received unconfirmed reports of a possible explosion in the kitchen.

The flames were contained to the restaurant, but smoke traveled up through the building and was seen faintly billowing out the top.

There were reports of people stuck in the elevators of the 27-floor high rise.

“While this is at a Major Emergency status, the fire is extinguished and the incident is in the search and rescue phase,” LAFD said around 8:50 a.m.

Firefighters were recalling all elevators in the building and looking anyone who may be stuck.

One person with burn injuries was rescued from inside the restaurant and taken to a hospital. The person’s condition was unknown.

LAFD said it was also investigating reports of one patient on a balcony on the 16th floor.

At some point, officials said they were concerned about evacuations, since the building is large and has many occupants.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

Officials said the fire will significantly impact traffic, and asked residents to avoid the area.