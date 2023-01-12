Los Angeles firefighters discovered a dead man as they battled a fire at an apartment complex in Hollywood Thursday morning.

The fire at 5555 Harold Way was reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department at 8:49 a.m., and though it was extinguished in 24 minutes by 52 firefighters, a man’s body was found in the unit where the blaze began.

The burned unit, located on the second floor of the four-story complex, was the only one affected, firefighters said.

The man’s cause of death has not yet been determined, and no one else was injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.