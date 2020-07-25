Firefighters battle blaze engulfing El Monte strip mall that was the site of another fire just weeks ago

Firefighters on Saturday battled a blaze engulfing an El Monte strip mall that was the site of another fire just weeks ago.

Crews responded to the one-story strip mall in the 10000 block of East Valley Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. to find heavy fire, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Because of structural integrity issues from a previous blaze, 25 firefighters assumed defensive positions and battled the flames from the outside, officials said.

The blaze was extinguished about 45 minutes later.

A fire ripped through the same strip mall late on May 14, resulting in a partial roof collapse and drawing out more than 80 firefighters to battle the flames. The strip mall was left vacant since then.

It remains unclear what caused Saturday’s fire, but the department said May’s fire was a result of electrical issues.

Fire officials said the building was found unoccupied when firefighters arrived.

Crews were expected to remain on site throughout Saturday morning, using heavy equipment for an extensive overhaul operation, officials said.

Roads in the immediate vicinity were closed down as work continued.

No injuries were reported and no further details were immediately available.