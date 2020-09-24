Firefighters battle blaze near La Tuna Canyon area homes

Fire crews were battling a blaze in the La Tuna Canyon area in Tujunga Wednesday evening.
Sky5 footage showed residents attempting to hose their properties with water to prevent fire spread.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
