Firefighters battle blaze near La Tuna Canyon area homes

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fire crews were battling a blaze in the La Tuna Canyon area in Tujunga Wednesday evening.

Sky5 footage showed residents attempting to hose their properties with water to prevent fire spread.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter