Firefighters battled a brush fire that broke out in the San Fernando Valley Thursday afternoon, forcing the closure of the 118 Freeway.

The fire was first reported around 2:02 p.m. in Granada Hills, just off of the freeway at Balboa Boulevard.

Video from Sky5 showed large plumes of white smoke billowing from active flames as Los Angeles Fire Department helicopters dropped water from above.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, multiple trees and brush were on fire, with flames burning on both sides of the freeway. Aerial video from overhead confirmed there were two plumes of smoke.

CHP was working to close the Balboa off-ramp on the eastbound side of the freeway. The Fire Department later requested all lanes of the freeway to be stopped.

At 3 p.m. the eastbound side of the 118 Freeway was closed at Hayvenhurst Avenue, while the westbound side was closed at Balboa Boulevard.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible and take an alternate route.

There was no timetable given for when the road might reopen.

By 3:20 p.m., the fire had been extinguished with no structures damaged or injuries reported. In total, about 1 acre was burned between the two fires.

Crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours and drivers were encouraged to check closures and alternate routes before leaving for the evening commute.