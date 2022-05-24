Firefighters were battling a large commercial fire in Los Alamitos early Tuesday morning.

The blaze at the one-story commercial building was reported around 6 a.m. in the 10800 block of Kyle Street.

The Orange County Fire Authority reported sending 38 units to battle the blaze.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed flames burning through the roof of the building with thick, dark smoke billowing over the area.

Firefighters from all directions were seen trying to douse the flames

It’s unclear which business caught fire or if anyone was inside the building when the fire started.

No further details were immediately available.