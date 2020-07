Firefighters were working to put out a blaze in a commercial building in Rowland Heights Tuesday night.

The fire started around 10:06 p.m. in the corner of a strip mall on Nogales Street and Colima Road.

The second alarm fire had engulfed 45% of the building as of 11 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Sky5 was overhead around 11:20 p.m. as flames appeared to be out and crews hosed down the building.