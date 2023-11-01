Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Gardena

A residence went up in flames early Wednesday morning, eliciting a massive response from fire crews.

The blaze first broke out around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Denker Street in Gardena and was captured by Sky5.

Video shows firefighters battling active flames from on the residence’s roof and cutting it open to ventilate the structure.

The blaze first broke out around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Denker Street in Gardena, CA. (KTLA)

Around 5:30 a.m., first responders were able to make their way into the home and confirm that nobody remained inside, said KTLA’s Rich Prickett.

Shortly after, crews declared they would have to knock the structure down, Prickett added.

What caused the fire to break out is under investigation.