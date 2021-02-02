Firefighters battle fire at storage facility in Cypress Park

Firefighters responded to a fire at a storage facility in Cypress Park Tuesday morning.

The blaze erupted around 4 a.m. at an automotive parts storage facility on 1004 N. San Fernando Road, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Crews arrived to find fire burning through the roof of the one-story structure.

More than 100 firefighters went into defensive mode, battling the flames in the densely packed storage facility.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze.

No injuries were reported and no further details were immediately available.