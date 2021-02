Firefighters battled a house fire in Fountain Valley on Thursday morning.

The Fountain Valley Fire Department responded to the three alarm fire at about 11 a.m. at 17372 San Luis Street, officials told KTLA.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed smoke coming from two structures and fire damage.

No injuries were reported, but an ambulance was requested.

No other information was immediately available.

