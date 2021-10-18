Firefighters battle large blaze at possible marijuana grow operation in Canoga Park

Fire crews were battling a large fire at a single-story commercial building Monday afternoon in Canoga Park.

Firefighters were seen battling a heavy fire at the building located on the 8400 block of North Canoga Avenue, where the fire was reported just before 12:20 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Sky5 footage showed thick, black smoke blowing from the building, described by LAFD as a 50-foot by 100-foot one-story commercial building that appears to be a marijuana grow operation. About 137 firefighters have been assigned to battle the blaze.

Fire officials reported that nearby vehicles were threatened and that as many as three people were being assessed for apparent burn injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department had units on scene to assist with traffic control. Police have closed Canoga Avenue between Roscoe Boulevard and Parthenia Street for an unknown duration.

