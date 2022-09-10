Firefighters from the Chino Valley Fire Department battled a large fire in a hangar at the Chino Airport in San Bernardino County early Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported around 1:55 a.m. and was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm fire.

Responding crews found an airport hanger that was completely engulfed, with large flames and plumes of black smoke.

Fire crews responded to the Chino Airport for a report of a large fire inside a hangar on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 (Chino Valley Fire Department)

“F irefighters initiated a defensive attack with large diameter hose lines,” the Fire Department said on Twitter.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the hangar, and prevent any adjacent buildings from being damaged.

By 1:30 p.m., fire crews remained on scene for “extensive overhaul operations.”

Investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

At this time, there have been no reports of any injuries to civilians or firefighters.