Firefighters battle massive inferno at Vernon commercial building

More than 125 firefighters were battling an explosive inferno that engulfed a textile-filled commercial building and sent thick, black smoke into the sky above Vernon on Thursday.

The fire was first reported just before 7:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Alameda Street, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The massive flames caused the roof of a large structure adjoining four different buildings to collapse, according to the department.

Firefighters were battling the flames from above by training water from hoses on aerial ladder trucks in an effort to protect the adjacent businesses.

Fire officials said the building housed a number of combustible materials and textiles, which are highly flammable.

Officials added that the location was the scene of a fire Tuesday, but firefighters were able to quickly knock down that fire.

“At this point, there are a lot of factors that go into play that why are we here again Thanksgiving night,” said Capt. Cody Weireter with LAFD. “Our investigators on the scene are going to be able to start determining what the circumstances were surrounding this fire.”

Weireter said investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing any available camera footage.

As of 10 p.m., no injuries had been reported from the fire and officials were still working to determine the cause of the fire.