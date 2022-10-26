Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department are battling a massive blaze in a three-story boarded-up commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

It is unclear how the fire in the 200 block of South Los Angeles Street broke out, but more than 120 firefighters are on scene to battle the blaze, the LAFD said in an alert.

Video from Sky 5 showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure as firefighters were in defensive mode.

Firefighters are keeping their distance, as there are concerns the building could collapse, LAFD officials said.

In addition to the primary building, the blaze jumped to a nearby five-story building, where one unit is ablaze.

“Thankfully, fire sprinklers are holding the fire in check and preventing rapid spread, as firefighters ascend the stairs to address that unit,” the alert said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.