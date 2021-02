Firefighters were battling multiple small fires near the 101 Freeway in Echo Park Friday morning.

The fires reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. resulted in the temporary closure of the Rampart Boulevard on-ramp to the northbound lanes of the freeway.

Sky5 captured video of a person running from the scene as the fires ignited, but officials had yet to provide information on the cause of the fires.

KTLA’s Mark Kono reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 19, 2021.