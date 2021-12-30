Fire crews battle two-alarm blaze at museum in South El Monte

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is on scene to battle a two-alarm fire at the American Military Museum in South El Monte Thursday night.

The fire was reported in the 9400 block of Rush Street at about 9:30 p.m., according to Michael Pittman with the Fire Department.

As of 10:06 p.m., about 50% of the 50-foot by 300-foot commercial building was involved in fire, Pittman said.

Footage from Sky5 showed flames emerging through the roof of the building.

Correction: This story initially identified the firefighters as being sent by the Los Angeles Fire Department. The firefighters are from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.