Firefighters battling 10-acre brush fire in Mount Baldy area prompted by vehicle fire

Firefighters on Tuesday were battling a 10-acre brush fire in the Mount Baldy area, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Antonio Fire, sparked just after 2 p.m. when a vehicle caught fire in the area of Glendora Ridge and Mt. Baldy roads and spread to the brush, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

The fire is burning uphill in rough terrain at a moderate rate of spread.

“This fire is 100% in the forest with no structures threatened,” the Fire Department said in a tweet.

No injuries have been reported.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the Glendora, La Verne, Upland, San Antonio Heights and Rancho Cucamonga areas.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department and L.A. County Fire Department are on scene assisting the Angeles National Forest with the Antonio Fire. Water dropping helicopters are also working from above to get the fire under control.

https://twitter.com/Angeles_NF/status/1422679128445095939

Check back for updates on this developing story.