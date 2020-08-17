Firefighters battling 250-acre brush fire near Lake Piru; evacuation warning issued

Firefighters are battling a 250-acre brush fire that ignited in a remote area near Lake Piru Monday, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Holser Fire, was reported at about a quarter-acre around 2:10 p.m., when a vehicle fire spread to nearby brush in the Holser Canyon Road area, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas:

Piru Canyon Road North to Lake Piru South to Highway 126 East to the LA County Line West to Piru Canyon Road



Fire officials say the blaze quickly doubled in size between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., consuming 100 acres. The department said the fire has the potential to grow to 1,000 acres.

It grew to about 250 acres by 4 p.m., officials said.

Fanned by 5 mph winds, the flames were being pushed east towards Los Angeles County in light flashy fuels, the department said. No structures were threatened as of 3:30 p.m.

Fire officials said Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting with voluntary evacuations in the fire area.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed thick smoke billowing over the area and visible from miles away.

#HolserFire; FF’s are on-scene of a vehicle fire that has spread to the brush and is approx 1/4 acre. A full brush response has been requested to assist. The fire is near Lake Piru on Holser Cyn rd. @VCFD #vcfd pic.twitter.com/S2iMOkgj4F — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 17, 2020