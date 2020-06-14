Drum Fire in Santa Barbara County grows to 600 acres; evacuations ordered

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department tweeted this photo of the Drum Fire on June 14, 2020.

Firefighters in Santa Barbara County were battling a vegetation fire on Sunday afternoon that prompted evacuations and threatened structures, officials said.

The fire, which was named the Drum Fire, started at about 12:50 p.m. in the area of 7369 W. Highway 246, west of Buellton, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported.

As of 4 p.m., the fire charred had about 600 acres and was still spreading, driven by winds.

Fire department crews were making water drops on the fire, as well as attacking the blaze from the ground.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department issued evacuations for the area of Domingos Road to Highway 101, excluding the Buellton city limits.

Correction: A previous version of this article said the fire was in San Bernardino County. This story has been updated to reflect the correct area of the fire in Santa Barbara County.

#Drum Fire – Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Copter 3 makes a water drop Sunday afternoon on the south flank of the fire. pic.twitter.com/utInkcTRQn — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 14, 2020