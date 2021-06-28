Firefighters battling 34-acre fire above San Bernardino; Highway 18 closed

Firefighters are battling a 34-acre fire above San Bernardino that has resulted in the closure of Highway 18 Monday afternoon.

The blaze, dubbed the Peak Fire, was reported around 11 a.m. in the area of Old Waterman Canyon Road, off Highway 18 in the mountains just north of San Bernardino.

The fire was spreading rapidly with structures threatened, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

The flames jumped the highway around 11:20 a.m. then quickly grew from an estimated 8 – 10 acres to 30 acres in a little over an hour.

Highway 18 was closed down in both directions at Waterman Avenue and 40th Street, as well as Waterman Avenue and 48th Street. The closure was later extended from Highway 138 down to 40th Street.

About 150 firefighters and 14 aircraft converged on the fire, dousing the mountainous area with fire retardant.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital due to a heat-related injury, officials said.

By 1 p.m., fire officials said crews were making good progress battling the blaze.

It’s unclear what sparked the fast-moving fire.

The fire ignited as the region was under a heat advisory, with a high of 102 degrees forecast for the area Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#PeakFire update: now approximately 24 acres.



Highway 18 closure is now in effect from Highway 138 down to 40th street. pic.twitter.com/7YKkN1pgs7 — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) June 28, 2021