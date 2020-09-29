Firefighters battling 25-acre vegetation fire near Perris visible from 15 Freeway

Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire near Perris on Tuesday afternoon, authorities reported.

The blaze, dubbed the Candy Fire, was reported at 1:32 p.m. near the intersection of Gavilan Road and Lake Mathews Drive. Ground and air crew are currently en route after receiving multiple reports of a fire, Cal Fire Riverside said in a tweet.

“The fire is burning west of the location and is visible from the 15 Freeway,” officials said in an incident fact sheet. “The fire is currently 25 acres and burning in light flashy fuels.”

Sky5 is also on its way.

Check back for updates on this developing story.