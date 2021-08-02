Firefighters battling 6-acre brush fire in Corona area; 71 Freeway partially shut down

A 5-acre brush fire was burning in the Corona-Chino Hills area on Aug. 2, 2021. (Cal Fire Riverside)

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in the Corona-Chino Hills area that has prompted the closure of the 71 Freeway in the midst of afternoon traffic, officials said.

The fire, dubbed the Rincon Fire, erupted about 1:30 p.m. in the Prado Basin near the northbound 71 Freeway, north of the 91 Freeway, Cal Fire reported in a tweet.

As of 3:00 p.m. the fire was reported to be holding at about six acres and firefighters from multiples agencies, as well as aircraft from Cal Fire, were on scene.

A SigAlert was issued, with the eastbound and westbound 91 Freeway connector shut down to the northbound 71 Freeway while firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

Traffic along the northbound 71 Freeway was jammed from Butterfield Ranch near where the fire is burning to the 91 Freeway, with delays estimated to be up to 30 minutes.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene for mop up until about 6 p.m.

