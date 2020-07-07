Firefighters battle 5-acre brush fire in Mission Hills near downed power lines

Firefighters battled a brush fire that charred five acres in Mission Hills on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. at 15001 W. Mission Hills Road, near Eden Memorial Park Cemetery and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

An image of a downed power line captured by Sky5 can be seen at the edge of the fire in Mission Hills on July 7, 2020.

“This incident was initially called in as an explosion which, at this time, is believed to be a transformer and on scene reports indicate downed power lines,” LAFD said in a statement.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the flames burning trees and brush; one structure was visible nearby.

LAFD said crews were able to stop all forward progress on the fire within an hour.

No injuries or damage were reported.