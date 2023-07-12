Firefighters are responding to a greater-alarm fire in a two-story apartment building in Hollywood where at least one person was in need of rescue on the second floor, authorities announced Wednesday.

Crews responded to the 7700 block of West Hollywood Boulevard at around 5:20 p.m. after receiving reports of two vehicles on fire in the carport of the garden-style apartment building, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

At the scene, fire personnel discovered the flames had extended into the building’s attic and began working, with assistance from L.A. County Fire, to extinguish flames to the 32-unit, 18,900 square foot building.

Crews worked to rescue a woman on the second floor. No information was provided on her condition.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed heavy smoke pouring out of the roof of the building, with nearby structures threatened and fire spreading to at least one other structure.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTLA for updates.