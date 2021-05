A fire broke out at a liquor store early Wednesday in Compton, officials reported.

The erupted about 5:45 a.m. at the liquor store located at 2430 E. Alondra Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Video from Sky5 showed firefighters battling the blaze from outside of the building, with flames and smoking emanating from the roof.

No injuries were reported.

A portion of Alondra Boulevard was shut down.

