Firefighters battling blaze at downtown L.A. commercial building

Firefighters are responding to a blaze at a large commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. at a two-story building on 630 S. San Pedro Street.

A fire outside the building apparently extended to the structure and spread inside, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Over 100 firefighters converged on the blaze, quickly going into offensive mode and attacking the flames.

Crews used power saws to get into the building, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said.

By 7 a.m., LAFD said crews got into the building and were able to make good progress against fire on the first floor.

But the fire had spread up to the second floor and into the attic, where heavy fire was reported.

LAFD officials said it was proving challenging for crews to get to the attic, and an additional task force was requested to help with the firefight.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed visible flames from the building’s roof and thick smoke billowing overhead. The sign on the building reads ABC Toys.

No injuries were reported and no further details were available.

It’s unclear what ignited the blaze.

Check back for updates on this developing story.