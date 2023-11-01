Los Angeles firefighters extinguished a brush fire that was burning near several multimillion-dollar homes in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 1:20 p.m. on the 8600 block of Metz Place.

The half-acre fire burned along a steep hillside and threatened multiple homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were focused on protecting all structures from the fire and setting up a perimeter around the blaze.

By around 2:45 p.m., the fire was contained to a half-acre and firefighters were successful in preventing it from spreading to any homes.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted 48 city firefighters during the fire fight. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours Wednesday evening to “fortify containment lines and eliminate any remaining hot spots or smoldering debris,” LAFD officials said.