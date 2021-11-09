Firefighters battling blaze at Bellflower storage facility

Dozens of firefighters are battling a fast-moving blaze at a commercial building in Bellflower that is threatening other structures nearby, officials said Tuesday.
The fire was reported around 2:35 p.m. at ExtraSpace Storage located at 17701 Ibbetson Ave., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
Video from Sky5 showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story building, which is located adjacent to other businesses, including a car wash and apartment homes on a nearby street.
More than 60 firefighters are battling the second-alarm fire from the ground and the roof of the building.
As of 3:30 p.m., the fire was still actively burning.
The intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Woodruff Place were closed down to make way for fire vehicles.
Check back for updates on this developing story.