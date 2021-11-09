Firefighters battling blaze at Bellflower storage facility

Dozens of firefighters are battling a fast-moving blaze at a commercial building in Bellflower that is threatening other structures nearby, officials said Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 2:35 p.m. at ExtraSpace Storage located at 17701 Ibbetson Ave., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

Video from Sky5 showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story building, which is located adjacent to other businesses, including a car wash and apartment homes on a nearby street.

More than 60 firefighters are battling the second-alarm fire from the ground and the roof of the building.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire was still actively burning.

The intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Woodruff Place were closed down to make way for fire vehicles.

