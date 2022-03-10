Firefighters battling blaze in downtown L.A.

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at the one-story structure on 721 S. Ceres Avenue around 8:40 a.m., drawing over 90 firefighters who converged on the blaze and went into offensive mode.

Crews faced with heavy smoke worked to find the seat of the fire as another worked on the roof, conducting vertical ventilation to help remove smoke from the building.

Video from Sky5 showed thick, dark smoke billowing out from the structure as crews worked.

Firefighters then switched to a defensive operation.

“All firefighters are exiting the structure and coming down off the roof. LAFD Hazardous Materials Squad is evaluating a possible oxygen tank exposed to the fire,” LAFD said in an alert around 9 a.m.

About 9:20 a.m., fire officials said they had extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what started the fire or what type of business was operating at the structure.

Officials warned traffic will be heavily impacted on E. 7th Street at Ceres Avenue. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

LAFD Arson investigators were called to the scene to look into the cause of the fire, as is protocol for a Greater Alarm fires.

No further details were immediately available.