Firefighters battling blaze near 15 Fwy in San Bernardino

The Pitman Fire is seen on Dec. 26, 2020. (San Bernardino National Forest)

Firefighters were battling a 45-acre wildfire near the 15 Freeway in the Sycamore Flats area of San Bernardino Saturday.

The blaze, dubbed the Pitman Fire, was first reported around 12:30 p.m. at Glen Helen Parkway and the 15 freeway, and it remained 0% contained some two hours later, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

Two hand cews and nine aircraft converged on the fire, attacking the flames from the ground and the air.

Firefighters were working to keep the flames south of Lower Lytle Creek Divide Road, forest officials said.

Photos shared online showed thick plumes of smoke billowing over the mountain area Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported and the blaze didn’t appear to be threatening any structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

Resources currently assigned to the #PitmanFire include (approximate numbers):



⁃15 engines

⁃9 aircraft (1 air attack, 4 helicopters, 4 air tankers)

⁃3 water tenders

⁃2 hand crews pic.twitter.com/67ZXU0uwQi — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) December 26, 2020