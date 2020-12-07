Firefighters battling brush fire in Santa Paula; evacuation warning issued

Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Santa Paula on Monday in the midst of heavy winds, officials said.

An evacuation warning was issued for the area surrounding Todd Road and Shell Road.

The blaze, dubbed the Cornell Fire, was reported just after 11:45 a.m. at a river bottom near the Santa Paula Airport and was surrounded by open fields.

As of 12:00 p.m., the brush fire was about five acres and burning at a “rapid rate of spread,” the Ventura County Fire Department said in a tweet.

No other information was released.

#CornellFire Update: 3-5 acres rapid rate of spread with +35mph winds in the riverbed. Structure protection established. Second Copter and 16 engines requested. @VCFD @vcstar @santapaulacity pic.twitter.com/p03oLhNBIv — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 7, 2020

