Homes threatened by Shirley Fire burning between Chatsworth and Simi Valley, authorities say

Homes were threatened by a small brush fire burning between Simi Valley and Chatsworth Friday, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Sky5 was overhead as firefighters continue battling the slowly growing blaze, which erupted around noon in the Box Canyon area and was spread by light winds, fire officials said.

About 1:15 p.m., authorities said the Shirley Fire was 10 acres.

Thick, grayish white plumes of smoke were emerging from a rocky area with large boulders, with some small flames burning atop a hill and a few traveling halfway across a hillside, aerial footage showed.

Fire officials said the fire was burning uphill, threatening homes in the area. California Highway Patrol’s Moorpark Station shut down Box Canyon Road.

A row of bright red flames were seen burning near a white building on the hill, leaving a trail of blackened landscape as a fire helicopter dropped retardant over the area.

No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries reported as of 1:40 p.m.

In a tweet, fire officials said the blaze was “mixed within the rocks making it difficult to make access to the fires edge… Winds are light but still helping the fire spread.”

The fire has been burning near Chatsworth Reservoir in an area near where Ventura and Los Angeles counties meet.

