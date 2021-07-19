More than 100 firefighters battling 5-acre Flores Fire threatening structures in Topanga

Nearly 200 firefighters are battling a five-acre brush fire in Topanga, officials reported.

The fire, dubbed the Flores Fire, was reported about 2:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Tuna Canyon Road and Las Flores Heights Road and was threatening structures, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

From the air and on the ground, 95 firefighters are working to get the fire contained.

Fire crews were seen executing a water drop over an Airstream travel trailer located on the hillside that flames were seen burning around.

A fixed wing retardant dropping aircraft was also helping to battle the fire, officials said.



