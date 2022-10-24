Firefighters battled a two-alarm commercial structure fire Monday in Monrovia.

The fire broke out in a structure on the 800 block of E. Huntington Dr. in Monrovia.

Footage from Sky 5 showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted the Monrovia Fire Department with the response.

Authorities were asking residents to please avoid the area intersection of Huntington Drive and Mountain Avenue as crews worked to contain the blaze.

It is currently unclear what led to the fire.