Firefighters battling commercial structure fire in South L.A.

Firefighters respond to a fire in Green Meadows on April 3, 2021. (RMG News)

Nearly 150 firefighters are battling a blaze burning a commercial structure in South Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

The fire at 8730 Crocker St. in the Green Meadows neighborhood in South L.A. was first reported around 2:20 p.m. as an outside fire to the rear of a one-story commercial building, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

By 2:45 p.m., the fire dubbed “87th Place Fire” had escalated to a “major emergency” incident as flames entered the structure, described as a housing furniture manufacturing business.

Videos posted to the Citizen app showed thick smoke over the area as firefighters responded to the fire.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze.

No injuries were reported and no further details were immediately available.