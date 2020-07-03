Firefighters battling fire burning Koreatown home, 3 garages after explosions heard

Firefighters are responding to a fire at a two-story Koreatown home and three nearby garages after explosions were heard Friday, authorities said.

The blaze was first reported behind the house shortly before 2 p.m. at 845 S. Kingsley Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire officials said it was unclear where the sound of explosions rang out from.

Photos and videos posted online showed plumes of dark smoke billowing over the area and flames rising from behind a home.

This incident was upgraded to a greater alarm structure fire, with 80 firefighters working to battle the flames, LAFD said in an update.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured and no further details were immediately available.

I heard a bang and figured it was fireworks or construction as usual…. til I looked out the window. Stay safe out there #koreatown pic.twitter.com/6UVgo4cSPo — Anna Tancredi (@popscicle_xyz) July 3, 2020