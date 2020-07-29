Firefighters battling Salvation Army blaze that spread to surrounding areas in Perris

Crews were at the scene of a large fire that sparked at a Salvation Army facility in Perris Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 3:35 p.m., after flames from a large pile of debris spread to a structure, Cal Fire Riverside said in a tweet.

Video shared by the agency showed smoke and flames pouring from the building at 24195 Orange Ave., a warehouse space located behind the storefront at 24201 Orange Ave.

The flames spread from the building, and by 5:10 p.m. at least three spot fires were burning in the surrounding area. They each measured about 100 feet by 30 feet in size, officials said.

When Sky5 arrived at the scene shortly before 6 p.m., the structure the fire originated in was burned to a shell and appeared to be completely destroyed. The spot fires looked to be extinguished, and the main storefront appeared relatively unscathed.

A railroad in the area was closed while crews battled the blaze.

No injuries were immediately reported. It’s unclear whether anyone was inside the store or warehouse when flames erupted.

In June, a Salvation Army store in Pasadena was singed after a fire sparked in massive pile of donations left outside the shop when it was closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions.

In that incident, shoppers were able to self-evacuate without injury and the fire remained mostly outside the building. However, officials said thousands of pounds of donated goods were destroyed.

Authorities could not immediately confirm whether Tuesday’s incident was a similar situation.

The Perris thrift store reopened by June 15 after non-essential retail businesses in California were ordered closed in March.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Video from our #SalvationINCIDENT going on now in Perris. pic.twitter.com/hk4FuLRUGx — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 28, 2020