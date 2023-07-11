As the heat wave blanketing Southern California tightens its grip, bringing triple-digit temps, many families are hitting the water to stay cool while firefighters brace for the increased risk of wildfire across the region.

At the Fontana Park Aquatic Center, families were having a blast beating the heat in the splash pad. Kyoki Nance, 10, told KTLA it was her dad’s birthday, and they came out to have some fun.

“I’m having an amazing time,” Hakeem Nance, Kyoki’s dad, said. “I’m here with the family, no better feeling.”

Fontana Aquatic Center Coordinator Jessica Barragan said the facility offers all kinds of activities for people.

“We offer recreational swim, we offer swim lessons, junior guard camp and as of right now, we are open seven days a week,” she explained.

Outside the aquatic center, however, places like Patricia Murray Park were a ghost town during the hottest part of the day. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of the Inland Empire as temps soared.

With some areas expecting triple-digit temps in the coming days, an excessive heat warning has been issued for areas high desert and mountain areas, including Big Bear and Lake Arrowhead. As the temps rise, so does the risk for wildfires.

“When they say it’s going to be 105, we would prefer that you not go out and try to disc a field. We would prefer that you not having barbecues in places that could potentially ignite a fire,” said Kyle Hauducoeur with Cal Fire San Bernardino County.

Firefighters have already been busy at work responding to several wildfires in recent weeks.

“We anticipate over the next month or so seeing these same number of fires, but having them increase in size,” Hauducoeur added.

Several outbuildings and vehicles were destroyed Tuesday after the Rider Fire erupted in Mead Valley near Perris just after lunchtime.

“Firefighters got on scene and had a fast-moving fire, ordered additional equipment including aircraft,” Richard Cordova with Cal Fire Riverside County said.

While crews were able to stop forward progress of the blaze by 2 p.m., the damage had already been done.

The heat advisory for the Inland Empire is in effect until next Monday, so people are encouraged to stay hydrated, stay cool and avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day.