Firefighters contain brush fire in Hansen Dam area

Firefighters stopped the spread of a brush fire that broke out in the Hansen Dam area Sunday night.

The blaze, dubbed the Hansen Fire, was contained at 4 acres nearly two hours after being reported around 9:30 p.m. in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area at 10400 N, Glenoaks Boulevard.

Fanned by 10 mph winds, the fire was slowly moving east.

Crews of more than 120 firefighters converged on the blaze, attacking the flames from the ground and the air, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

By 11:12 p.m., LAFD said the fire had been contained thanks to a “ a well coordinated air attack combined with a relentless ground-based offense.”

The fire didn’t threaten or damage any structures.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene overnight, working the fire’s perimeter with hose lines, hand tools and heavy equipment to extinguish any hot spots.

It remains unclear what ignited the brush fire. LAFD said the fire’s cause was under investigation.

Another fire was reported in the Angeles Forest area around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. That blaze was contained at 3 acres a couple hours later with no injuries reported.