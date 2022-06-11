Fire investigators are looking into a deadly mobile home fire in Santa Ana.

The fire happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday night at a mobile home park on the 5000 block of West McFadden Avenue.

Firefighters battled the flames and were able to extinguish the fire in about half an hour, but the body of an unidentified person was found inside the home.

The cause of the fire is unclear and investigators are looking to determine if the fire may have been intentionally set.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on June 11, 2022.