Just days after a massive blaze destroyed part of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, another fire broke out under a different freeway.

Calls regarding active flames first came in from commuters driving near the interchange of the 105 and 110 freeways in South Los Angeles around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Footage from Sky5 showed a patch of land burning next to the transition ramp between the eastbound 105 and southbound 110 near residences on a dead-end street.

According to KTLA 5’s Rich Prickett, the flames appeared to have spread from an encampment to nearby vegetation.

“From what we’re seeing here from Sky5, it would appear that it is some sort of encampment that is burning under the overpass,” Prickett said. “For right now it’s contained in that one little area.”

The blaze had nowhere near as much fuel as compared to the one that forced the 10 to close indefinitely, he said, which made battling the flames on Tuesday morning much easier.

“Not as much fuel here, and the access is better, so…the firefighters were able to get here quickly and get hose lines on this,” Prickett continued.

Traffic was beginning to slow down on the 105, and Caltrans workers were seen on the shoulder of the freeway working to get a better angle to contain the active flames. Residents of nearby homes and apartment buildings were also seen stepping outside to get a better look at the fire.

The hose lines firefighters were using to extinguish the fire crossed over train tracks, but no trains were seen, and no delays were announced, Prickett said.

By 7:15 a.m., fire crews had contained the blaze. No injuries were reported.