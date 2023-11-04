Fire crews were quick to respond after one of the buildings on the Tustin High School campus caught fire on Saturday.

According to a social media post from the Orange County Fire Authority, firefighters responded to the engineering building at Tustin High School shortly after 1 p.m.

A photo posted to X, formerly Twitter, by OCFA shows firefighters walking through the burnt interior of the structure, and another photo shows black smoke billowing out of the building’s garage doors.

Firefighters walking through the structure’s burnt interior (left), smoke billows out of the engineering building at Tustin High School on Nov. 4, 2023 (right). (Twitter/@OCFireAuthority)

“The swift action saved a significant portion of the building from damage,” OCFA said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.