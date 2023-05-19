A decades-old house in Encino went up in flames midday Friday, and fire officials say a lack of sprinklers could be to blame.

The fire was reported at about 11:50 a.m. in the 11900 block of West Hartsook Street, and a firefighter and paramedic team who had been at a medical emergency nearby were quickly on scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

The 2,217-square-foot home initially had flames coming from the first floor, though they quickly spread to the second floor and attic.

The 87-year-old home did not have fire sprinklers, the LAFD noted.

“It took 44 LAFD Firefighters just 33 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames, which were confined to the structure,” the release added.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.