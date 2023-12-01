Two firefighters are OK after falling through the second floor of a two-story office building that erupted in flames in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning.

Crews responded to a fire burning outside the structure in the 1000 block of West Sunset Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Firefighters respond to an office building blaze in Echo Park on Dec. 1, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The flames eventually extended into the building, believed to house medical offices, and traveled to the second floor, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

“There was a partial floor collapse on the 2nd floor which impacted two firefighters,” the Fire Department posted.

The firefighters were not injured but were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, LAFD Assistant Chief Steve Hissong said.

Nearly 70 firefighters continued to battle the blaze aggressively and extinguished the fire in just under an hour, the fire department stated.

Arson investigators were sent to the scene.

“The arson investigation is here … undetermined at this time as to how this fire started,” Hissong said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.