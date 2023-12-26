Many of us will be stuck in situations we don’t like this holiday season and it was no different for a Frenchie in Westlake Village on Christmas Day.
Station 44 of the Los Angeles County Fire Department was called after the unlucky pet managed to get trapped between the bars of a metal fence.
Video shows firefighters using a power tool to open a wider gap in the bars, allowing the Frenchie to finish his walk.
“No injuries to the Frenchie, just a bruised ego,” the Fire Department tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.
The Frenchie appeared to be in a good mood after the embarrassing situation, even posing for a photo with rescuers.