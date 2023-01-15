It took LAFD crews just 16 minutes to knock down a fire at a two-story apartment building in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area Jan. 15, 2023 (Citizen app)

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department knocked down a fire at a two-story apartment building Sunday in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area.

Firefighters responded to the scene, located at 3950 S. Nicolet Avenue, just after 5:30 p.m.

Smoke was seen billowing from the two-story apartment building when firefighters arrived, prompting them to go into offensive mode.

“The first twenty LAFD firefighters quickly mounted a coordinated attack, sending crews interior with hose lines and to the roof to provide ventilation,” authorities said in a news release.

It took just 16 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the blaze, confining it to just the unit where it started.

Crews were also able to protect the apartment units on either side of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.