Firefighters knocked down a large structure fire in Pacoima on Sunday that was threatening a row of commercial buildings, authorities announced.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to 12902 Foothill Boulevard at around 7:20 p.m. on reports of the blaze and possible electrical wires down, according to an LAFD news release.

Video of the fire showed electrical transformers that were ablaze crackling, popping and shooting sparks into the air. Heavy flames and thick, dark smoke were also visible.

A 40-foot trailer was engulfed in flames, behind a fence in what appeared to be an industrial area, after the structure fire spread.

LAFD crews knocked down a large structure fire in Pacoima July 23, 2023. (KTLA)

It took 49 firefighters approximately 30 minutes to extinguish the fire and successfully protect nearby structures. One firefighter sustained burn injuries and was taken to the hospital in fair condition, LAFD said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.