Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department extinguished a three-alarm fire in Huntington Park Sunday afternoon.

The blaze was in a three-story commercial structure located at 2700 E. Slauson Avenue, officials said.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, at around 1:40 p.m., the second and third floors of the building were fully engulfed in flames and the roof had partially collapsed, forcing first responders to take a defensive position.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control in a little less than three hours, and were expected to remain on the scene through the evening for fire watch, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

It is currently unclear what led to the fire. No other details were immediately available.