Firefighters knock down pair of L.A. structure fires

Firefighters were able to knock down a large fire in a downtown Los Angeles warehouse late Tuesday evening.

The fire was first reported around 8:40 p.m. at a two-story warehouse building located at 1120 South Main St.

More than 170 firefighters were assigned to battle the blaze which burned a 50-by-100 foot section on both stories of the building.

After more than 70 minutes on scene, crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire was contained mostly to the rear of the building, according to LAFD.

While firefighters battled the downtown warehouse fire, additional resources were called in to fight a fire burning in a vacant home in Westlake.

That fire was burning on the 900 block of South Park View Street and briefly threatened nearby structures. More than 140 firefighters responded to that incident and were able to extinguish it in about 45 minutes.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby property which was described as a daycare center.

The cause of both fires is under investigation. Both buildings were unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.