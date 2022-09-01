Crews working overnight made significant progress on the massive Route Fire that exploded south of Castaic Lake near the 5 Freeway Wednesday.

Officials said shifting winds and water drops helped them get a better handle on the wildfire, but officials are still concerned about hot spots continuing to burn with the potential to jump the freeway.

The Route Fire had grown to 5,155 acres and remained 0% contained as of Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze erupted around noon Wednesday near Lake Hughes Road, prompting several evacuations.

Some of those evacuations have been lifted, but mandatory orders remain in place for areas north of Lake Hills Elementary School, south of Templin Highway – including about 200 people who were forced out of their homes in Paradise Ranch Mobile Estates – east of the 5 Freeway and west of Castaic Lagoon.

Residents can visit https://twitter.com/SCVSHERIFF to stay up to date on evacuation orders.

The 5 Freeway had to be shut down Wednesday as crews worked to fight the massive fire. The southbound lanes remained closed at Vista Del Lago Road Thursday morning but the northbound side had reopened.

The oppressive heat took its toll on the nearly 400 firefighters battling the Route Fire.

“The folks out there are just taking a beating. We did have eight heat-related events today. Six people were transported. I believe their condition is all good,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Deputy Chief Tom Ewald said Wednesday.

Fifteen aircraft, including three with night vision capabilities, are also helping to fight the fire, which has destroyed two outbuildings and a truck.

An evacuation shelter has opened at Frazier Mountain High School located at 700 Falcon Way in Lebec.

Small animals can be taken to Castaic Animal Shelter located at 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic.

The firefight is under a unified command jointly managed by the L.A. County Fire Department, the Angeles National Forest, Cal Fire, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The California Highway Patrol, CalTrans District 7, and the Red Cross are also assisting with the Route Fire.